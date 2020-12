Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari will today, Thursday, December 31, 2020, sign into law the 2021 appropriation bill passed last week by the National Assembly.

A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday.



The National Assembly had last Monday passed the N13.58tn budget for the next fiscal year.







It had been the desire of the present regime to restore the country’s budget to January to December cycle.



