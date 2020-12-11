Policeman Behind Killing Of Keke Driver In Port Harcourt Arrested

Published:

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a tricycle operator by one of their officers in Rivers State.

In a statement signed by the police spokesperson in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, the Police confirmed that the Inspector, on Thursday, shot the tricycle operator at Rukpokwu Junction in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State.

Omoni in the statement said the Commissioner of Police in the state condemned the incident and has ordered the immediate commencement of the Inspector’s Orderly Room Trial.

He also added that the officer will be dismissed and charged to court immediately for murder.

The Rivers State Police Command was greeted this morning with the sad and unfortunate incident of the death of a tricycle driver who was shot and killed by a Police Inspector on duty at Rukpokwu Junction in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State.

The incident attracted reaction from the Keke Drivers’ Union but was however immediately contained by our men deployed to the area.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G. Mukan, psc has condemned the dastardly incident and ordered the immediate commencement of the Inspector’s Orderly Room Trial, who is currently being tried, will be dismissed and charged to court immediately for murder.

He has equally extended the heartfelt condolences of the Inspector-General of Police and the Command to the families of the deceased and the Keke Drivers’ Union, assuring them that he will do all in his powers to ensure that the interest of justice will be served in the circumstance while appealing to all aggrieved persons to maintain restraint and allow the law take its full course.

So far, the affected areas have been stabilized and security beefed up at the Rumuokoro Police Station to forestall any breakdown of Law and Order. Accordingly, calm has been restored and business activities resumed, while the situation remains under close monitoring.

