Police Trace,Arrest Bariga Robbers In Kaduna

The Lagos State Police has again exhibited its forensic skills in combating crimes as its operatives traced some suspected armed robbers to Kachai Local Government of Kaduna State and arrested them with their weapons of operations.

The four (4) suspected armed robbers, armed with dangerous weapons, had on 5th November, 2020, robbed one Mr Sontochukwu Uzoahukwu,m, at Iliya Street, Bariga, Lagos State and fled. The victim reported the case to the police at Bariga Station, Lagos State.

Further to the instruction of the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, the Divisional Police Officer, Bariga, adopted intelligence and forensic strategies to trace the suspects to the said village in Kaduna and apprehended the four of them.

The suspects included Junior Michael,m, 22, Pius Eko,m, 18, Samson Yunana, m, 22 and Daniel Yaki,m,19, who was once a security guard to the victim. They were arrested *on 1st December, 2020*, with the dangerous weapons used for the said operations. They have confessed to the crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commending the police operatives for their professionalism and commitment to getting the suspects, he ordered the State CID to take over the case for discreet investigation and prosecution.

The police boss therefore urged the general public to always have belief and trust in the police on cases reported, that the police will leave no stone unturned to unravel any cases reported to the police and get justice.





