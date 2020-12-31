Thursday, 31 December 2020

Police Spokesman Frank Mba Decorated With New Rank As CP ( Pictures)

Published: December 31, 2020


Nigerian Police Spokesman Frank Mba has been decorated with his new rank of Commissioner of Police. 

The ceremony was conducted by the Inspector Genera of Police Muhammad Adamu at the Force Headquarters Abuja on Wednesday 





CP was among several other top  ranking officers decorated with their new ranks 

Mba who is having a second stint as FPPRO has served in various Police formations across the country before his recall to manage the image of the Police which he has Professionally piloted so far to the admiration of many

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: