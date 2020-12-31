Police Spokesman Frank Mba Decorated With New Rank As CP ( Pictures)

Published:









The ceremony was conducted by the Inspector Genera of Police Muhammad Adamu at the Force Headquarters Abuja on Wednesday









CP was among several other top ranking officers decorated with their new ranks





Mba who is having a second stint as FPPRO has served in various Police formations across the country before his recall to manage the image of the Police which he has Professionally piloted so far to the admiration of many

Share This

Nigerian Police Spokesman Frank Mba has been decorated with his new rank of Commissioner of Police.