Police Parades Organizers Of Kaduna Sex Party

Men of the Kaduna State police Command have arrested some youths suspected to be the organizers of the aborted maiden edition of a Kaduna sex party.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the development saying, that, police traced the venue and arrested some suspects

According ASP Jalige, “We are investigating those behind the sex party and will soon give details of our findings.”

The youths who have advertised the event on social media platforms revealed that the sex party was billed to take place on December 27, 2020 in an undisclosed location in the state capital.

The invitation detailed that participants, male and female, are expected to be naked as no clothes will be allowed at the venue.

Also, the party which was slated to start at 8 pm would last till daybreak to allow for participants who are interested in having sex during the party to do so.

The IV stated that interested participants will have to pay 2,000 naira (for the popular side) and 3,000 naira or 5,000 naira (for VIP).

However, piqued by this development, the state government directed the police to find out the venue and arrest those behind it.

Speaking on this development, Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Abdullah Yunus said the police have responded and made some arrests.

He said this was made possible through the advertisement sent on social media platforms.

According to him, “when we got to know of this development, the government was disturbed so the governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai informed the police.”





