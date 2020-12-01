Police Confirms Maina's Arrest In Naimey , To Be Extradited

Published:

Following the arrest of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina in Niamey, Niger Republic, the Nigeria Police Force is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.

Abdulrashid Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested last night, 30th November, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart. He is currently in a detention facility in Niger Republic awaiting the completion of the extradition processes.





The Force assures the citizens, that there shall be no hiding place for any suspect, no matter how highly placed.





