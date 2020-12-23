Police Arrest Father, Son, Grandson For Murder

Published:

The police in Kano said they have arrested 50-year-old Adamu Musa, his son, Sule Mallam and grandson, Isyaku Sule, for killing a suspected kidnapper and his five-year-old daughter at Gomo Village, Sumaila Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said in a statement issued on Tuesday night that Mr Musa has confessed ”to have directed his three sons and grandson to kill the victim on the allegation that the deceased is a suspected kidnapper’.”

Mr Kiyawa said on August 26, the suspects invaded Madunkuri settlement in Gomo Village, Sumaila local government of Kano State, ”attacked and killed one 30-year-old Kabiru Ya’u and his daughter Harira Kabiru.

He said the suspects confessed they used machetes and bamboo sticks to hack the victims to death.

According to him, the suspects were arrested by Operation Puff Adder on December 19 about 119 days after the incident. Mr Kiyawa said:

“investigation is in progress for the arrest of the remaining culprits. The suspects will be charged to court after completion of the investigation.”

It had on Tuesday reported how some suspected kidnappers killed a vigilante after abducting a nursing mother and her baby at Falgore town, Rogo local government area.

The two are yet to be rescued





Share This