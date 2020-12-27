Police Allegedly Killed Two At Millionaire's Party

Published:

At least, two people have been reportedly killed on Christmas day by a policeman who allegedly fired gunshot into a crowd during a music carnival in Otukpo town of Benue State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at a music carnival held at Ochacho Avenue in Otukpo in the home of one reigning millionaire.

It was also learnt that a renowned musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido was expected to perform at the event.

Witnesses told newsmen in Makurdi that the event had barely started about 11:00pm on Friday when gunshots fired by one of the policemen believed to be on duty at the venue rented the atmosphere and in the end two persons – a male and a female – were killed.

The witnesses also said that the sound of the gunshots caused the fun-seekers at the venue to scamper for safety during which there was a stampede and several others sustained injuries.

The Chairman of Otukpo Local Government, George Ali, also confirmed to newsmen in Makurdi that a young lady and a young man died in the incident and their corpses have been deposited at a hospital morgue.

Ali noted that the organiser of the music carnival flouted federal and state governments directive banning social gathering due to second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chairman, however, added that he was compiling his report on the incident to be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for necessary action against the organiser of the carnival.

But, spokesperson of the Police Command in Benue, DSP Catherine Anene, in a telephone conversation debunked police involvement in the killing.

Anene, who admitted that two persons were killed during the event, said it wasn’t the police who fired the shot, adding that the suspect has been arrested and in the Command’s custody.

Share This