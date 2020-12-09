PMB Sacks NDE DG,Asks Keyamo To Pick New Ag DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu.

Dr Argungu was relieved of his post in a memo issued last week Friday, December 4, 2020, taking effect from Monday, December 7.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari has also directed the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Barr Festus Keyamo (SAN), to appoint an Acting Director-General from the senior Directors of the agency to replace Argungu in the meantime.