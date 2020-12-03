Pictures : Runaway Maina Extradited From Niger Republic

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force has extradited the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, from Niamey, Niger Republic.

The fugitive was apprehended in the Nigerian capital on Monday, by the operatives of the NPF, International Criminal Police Organisation National Central Bureau, Abuja, in collaboration with their Nigerien counterparts.

He will be interrogated before handing over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission or the Nigerian Correctional Service for remand in Kuje Custodial facility.









