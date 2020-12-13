Pictures From Ojota Secondary School 40th Anniversary Event

Published:

Saturday 12th December 2020 was a beehive of activities for Old Students of Ojota Secondary School Lagos as they marked the 40th Anniversary of the college

The event was well attended by current and old students of the school across sets .

Led by its National President Chris Kehinde Nwandu, members of the Association used the opportunity to catch up on old days

The Ojota Secondary School old Students Association OSSOSA also unveiled two refurbished classrooms and Information Technology laboratory for the school.













The event was rounded up with an award to the following recipients

SERVICE TO OJOTA SECONDARY SCHOOL

1.Patrick Agbaeru..For Composing the school song

2. Segun Omoyayi..for producing the music for the school song

3.Tunde Orungbeja..for leading the committee that organized the 40th Anniversary

4. Muyiwa Falode..for putting together the constitution for OSSOSA

5. Tosin Idowu & 1988 set ( for pioneering the formation of OSSOSA)

6.Current Principal Senior Secondary School

7. Current Principal Junior Secondary School

8. Mrs O Awogbemi...Former VP OSSO

SERVICE TO NIGERIA

9 .Segun Awosanya SEGA (ENDSARS Project)

10. Kassam Sati ..For Serving Nigeria at the Nigerian Embassy in Hong Kong













