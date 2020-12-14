Parents Of Over 300 Abducted Katsina School Children Protest

Published:

Parents of over 300 abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state, staged a protest on Sunday, December 13 to call on the Federal government to promptly rescue their children.

Armed bandits stormed the school in the early hours of Saturday, December 12 and abducted the children. Unconfirmed reports claim 600 of the students are yet to be accounted for.

Some of the parents carried placards with the inscription ‘Government must speak out’, ‘We want our children back’ and ‘We want security in Kankara’.

