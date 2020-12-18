Operation Lafiya Dole: More Terrorists Eliminated By Troops (Pictures)

Published:

Theever vibrant troops of Operation FIRE BALL a subsidiary operation under Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued to exhibit their dexterity and tactical superiority against remnants of Boko Haram and Islamic State's West Africa Province criminals within the North East Theatre of operation.

Consequently, in the early hours of 17 December 2020, unconfirmed number of Boko Haram/Islamic State's West Africa Province in Gun Trucks and foot fighters attacked Army Super Camp 17 at Cross-Kauwa. The troops of 401 Special Forces Brigade in a swift reaction knocked out the enemies.





The superior firepower unleashed by own troops during attack inflicted heavy casualties on the criminals. After the decisive encounter, 4 Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals were neutralized while 2 Gun Trucks, one Anti Aircraft Gun and assorted ammunitions were captured.

Earlier, on 16 December 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru came under BHT/ISWAP ambush around Kenuba general area. Troops swiftly dismounted and engaged the criminals in fierce fight thereby forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray. In the aftermath of the encounter, 5 Boko Haram criminals were neutralized while one BHT Gun Truck was destroyed, one Anti Aircraft and 3 AK 47 Rifles were captured from the fleeing criminals.

The troops of Operation FIRE BALL under Operation LAFIYA DOLE are highly commended for their continued dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.They are also encouraged not to relent but build on the successes recorded so far.

The entire populace of the North East region are hereby assured of the Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State's West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone. They are also encouraged to avail the troops with credible information that will help in the execution of the operation.





