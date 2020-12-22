Olu Of Warri Not Dead...Palace

Published:

The Palace of the Olu of Warri has denied rumours of the death of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

It had been reported that the monarch passed away on Monday.

He was reported to have died of COVID-19.

However, in a statement issued by Director of Palace Administration, Olu of Warri Palace, Clement Maleghemi, on Tuesday, the palace disclosed that the monarch is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified medical consultants.

The statement noted that the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, would brief the public subsequently, on further development.

“the attention of the Palace of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri has been drawn to news/social media speculations announcing the sudden demise of His Majesty,” it read.





“We wish to notify the general public that His Majesty is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified medical specialists.





“Any further information on the subject would be made known to the general public by the office of the Traditional Prime Minister of Warri kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom.”





The 65-year-old monarch celebrated the fifth anniversary of his ascension to the throne on December 12.





