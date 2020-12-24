Olisa Metuh Walks Out Of Kuje Prison A Free Man ( Pictures)

Published:

Former PDP National Publicity Secretary Olisa Metuh today walked out of Kuje Prison where he was serving his prison term

Metuh whose conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal walked out a free man until he is rearraigned

The Court of Appeal had accused the trial judge Justice Abang of the Federal High Court Abuja of bias

CKN News gathered that Metuh was released today after he signed all the necessary papers as required by law

His release today CKN News learnt was to make him spend the Christmas with his family

