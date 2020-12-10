Ojota Secondary School Old Students Association To Honor Ex Principal, VP At 40th Anniversary Celebration

Published:

The Old Students Association of Ojota Secondary School, Lagos will on Saturday 12th December 2020 honor two of its former tutors as part of the activities marking the 40th Anniversary of the College

This was disclosed in a Press Statement released by the Media Committee of the Chris Kehinde Nwandu led Association in Lagos

Those to he honored at the event scheduled for the school Premises are the pioneer Principal of the school Late Mrs E .M Ogunbamise and her Vice Mrs Abisola Olawunmi Awogbemi.

The Association as part of the event has renovated two classrooms and an Information Technology laboratory at the Senior and Junior Secondary Schools which it has dedicated to the former tutors .

While Mrs E M Ogunbamise is late, Mrs Abisola Olawunmi Awogbemi who taught English Literature at the school was the longest serving Vice Principal of the college

She turned 80 recently

OSSOSA stated that the best way to immortalize the memory of its pioneer Principal is by naming one of the refurbished classrooms after her.

Established by the Lateef Jakande led administration in 1980, Ojota Secondary School an offshoot of the then Nigerian College Ojota is a co education institution that has graduated several noble Nigerians who are making their marks in all aspect of human endeavour

The event will be attended by old students of the Association in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

Apart from the commissioning of the newly renovated classrooms, other activities slated for the day include drama presentations by current students of the school and awards to deserving old students and graduating students

