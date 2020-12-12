Ojota Secondary 40th Anniversary Celebration Holds Today

Published:

The 40th Anniversary of Ojota Secondary School holds today

The event starts at 12noon will be held at the Premises of the school along Ikorodu road Ojota.

According to a press state statement issued by the Media Committee , the event will be graced by Old Students of the school at home and abroad.

Ojota Secondary School Old Students Association (OSSOSA) National Executive Committee said it has made all necessary arrangements to make the event a success

Speaking on the essence of the celebration , the National President of OSSOSA Chris Kehinde Nwandu said the celebration marks a milestone in the history of the citadel of knowledge.

According to him it will afford members the opportunity to meet again after several years.

Established 40 years ago as a co education institution by the Government of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the school over the years has churned out several graduates who have made their marks in their chosen professions.

The highlight of today's even will include the commissioning of two refurbished classrooms and Information Technology laboratory by the Old Students Association as well as awards





