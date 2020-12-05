Obi Mourns Domkat Bali, Condoles With Plateau Government And People

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of General Domkat Bali, a former Minister of Defence and paramount ruler of the Langtang people of Plateau State.

Obi, while conveying his deepest condolences to the government and people of Plateau State, lamented that Bali’s death came at a time when his experienced input is most needed in the country. He condoled with the government and people of Plateau State, urging them to bear the loss with fortitude.

To Domkat Bali’s immediate family, Obi in a statement issued earlier today (Saturday) encouraged them to accept his death as the will of the Almighty and be consoled by the good legacies he left behind.

“On behalf of my family, I convey my sincere condolences to the family of General Domkat Bali, the government and the good people of Plateau State. Death by its very nature is a painful experience, especially that of a loved one. Be assured of our prayers and good thoughts to you in this time of grief. May God console you and grant eternal rest to the deceased,” Obi mourned.





