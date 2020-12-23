NYSC Reacts To Alleged Kidnapping Of 17 Youth Corpers

Published:

RE: BANDITS ABDUCT CORPS MEMBERS, SHOOT ONE TO DEATH (sic) ALONG ABUJA VIA LOKOJA ROAD

The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to the news with the above caption making the rounds concerning the death, and alleged abduction of some Corps Members travelling from Osun State by kidnappers.

The true position is that, indeed, 17 Corps Members that completed the 2020 Batch Batch "B" Stream 1B Orientation programme at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ede, Osun State, on Tuesday, 22nd December, 2020 boarded vehicles heading towards the northern part of the country.

Tragically, along Jere-Abuja Expressway, they were accosted by a gang of armed robbers whose sporadic gun shots unfortunately felled Corps Member Bomoi Suleiman Yusuf.

It is imperative to state that the 16 other Corps Members were never abducted.

The death of any Corps Member is a big loss, not just to his family, but to the Scheme and the entire nation at large.

Sadly, it is always the darkest moment in the life of the Scheme. Management wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the family of Late Corps Member Yusuf and prays God to grant them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

The Director-General wishes to admonish all Corps Members to at all times adhere strictly to the safety guidelines issued to them from time to time, which particularly frowns at night travels.

May the soul of Bomoi Suleiman Yusuf rest in peace.





NYSC HQ

Management

