NURTW Chairman Mc Oluomo Eulogises Daughter After Graduating From US University

The daughter of the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers Lagos branch MC Oluomo has graduated from a University in US

This was his post on her daughter's graduation

“A hearty congratulations to my darling daughter Nofisat Ayinke Akinsanya. Who just bagged BSN in Nursing from Georgia Southern University. I’m so proud of you. You’ll continue to accomplish many more success,” .

“Allah has provided my beautiful daughter with a job even before graduation. May Almighty Allah continue to path her way. Congratulations once again.”

