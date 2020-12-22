Notorious Armed Robber Who Asked To Be Killed Escapes From Custody In Lagos

Published:

Reactions have been trailing the escape over the weekend, of a notorious armed robber from the custody of the Lagos State Police Command.

27 Year old Adeniyi Ajayi, was arrested for armed robbery and rape of several women, earlier in the year.

While being paraded he admitted to the crimes and pleaded that he should be killed because if released he ll still go back to the crime.

No one could explain how he eventually escaped from police custody

The Lagos State Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the incident

A similar incident happened at the Oyo State Police Command recently



