NIMC Debunks Claims Of BVN Registeration Guarantees Automatic NIN

There is a trending claim on social media that Nigerians who enrolled for the Bank Verification Number (BVN) as early as 2014 already have National Identity Number (NIN) and do not need to register for it again.

The National identity management commission (NIMC) has reacted to the claim stating that it is absolutely not true and acceptable by them.

According to NIMC's spokesperson, Kayode Adegoke, the claim is incorrect because the commission must generate peoples’ data first before allocating NIN to them.

Adegoke, however disclosed that the commission had earlier harmonised its data with some BVN but that does not entail they will use bank details to independently work on people's profile.

Kayode reiterates " the information is incorrect. We have linked our data with BVN. People need to come to our offices to register. If you have not registered with NIMC, go to our recognised centres and do so. “Truly, we have harmonised our data with some BVN data. But it is an incomplete process until you register with NIMC.

If you don’t register with us, efforts to generate your NIN will show record not found. “For people not to have their lines cut off, they should disregard the message and register appropriately.” FG finally extends deadline for the registration to 9th of February.





