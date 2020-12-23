Nigerians Ungrateful To Buhari Despite Achievements With Little Resources ...Lai Mohammed

Published:

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described some Nigerians as ungrateful for failing to appreciate that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing so much with little resources.

Mohammed stated this at a Special Forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The minister said with dwindling resources, no government in the history of Nigeria has implemented programmes alleviating poverty among women and vulnerable groups as well as created jobs for the youth as the Buhari administration had done.

Mohammed added that his only regret as a minister was that some Nigerians have failed to appreciate the efforts of the government but keep celebrating negative developments.

He said Nigerians were not giving credit to various intervention programmes of the government such as the School Feeding Programme, with no fewer than 12.8 million pupils reportedly getting one free meal a day to develop their mental capacity.

“My regret in this government is that Nigerians have failed to appreciate that the government is doing much more with much less. 2010 to 2014, crude oil was selling from $100 to $140 per barrel, but the highest we have sold since we came in is $60,” he said.

“Sometimes at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, we were even paying for storage because nobody wanted to take our crude. With the drop in revenues and security challenges this government has not retrenched one person but put in place programmes to cushion the effects of the pandemic.”

