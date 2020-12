Published:

Former Minister of Finance Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala has been named Forbes Magazine's African of The Year.

This was how she announced the award on her social media page

"Thrilled to be named Forbes Africa-CNBC '2020 African of the Year' following in the footsteps of my great brothers Paul Kagame and Akin Adesina.

This award is for fellow Africans suffering the health and economic impact of #Covid19. The energy and resilience of Africans inspire me!"

