The body of the wife of former Leader of the Senate Mrs Amaka Lauretta Ndoma Egba will be laid to rest on Saturday 12th December 2020

Mrs Ndoma Egba died in a car crash on November 19th 2020 alongside Mrs Ukachukwu while on their way to attend the burial ceremony of Mrs Sola Oke in Akure

She was married to Senator Victor Ndoma Egba SAN





