Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife In Bayelsa State

A 27-year-old man, Oliver Promise, 27, has allegedly beaten his 18-year-old lover, Esther Pascal, to death.The lovers, who had a two-year-old daughter together, reportedly fought at their residence in the Amarata area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Sunday.It was gathered that the fight bordered on money for upkeep and welfare of the family.Some residents said the relationship had been fraught with disagreements, adding that they were awoken by the cry of the deceased for help around midnight.A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “By the time a few of us got to their door, it was locked from inside. But we forced it open and met the deceased on the floor.“We quickly tried to revive her with water, thinking that she fainted. But we discovered that she was dead. We immediately apprehended the man and alerted the police.”A spokesperson for the state police command, Asinim Butswat, said the suspect, who is a car wash operator, had been arrested and investigation was ongoing.Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a housewife, Eniye Zuokemefa, for alleged complicity in the killing of her husband, Enebraye Zuokemefa.Enebraye, who lectured at the Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education, Sagbama, was reportedly murdered by gunmen on Friday.The assailants were said to have shot him three times after he finished transacting business at a point-of-sale centre around the Ekeki area of Yenagoa.It was gathered that his wife had allegedly threatened several times to kill her husband over allegations that he gave birth to children outside their marriage.The state police command’s spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, adding that she was arrested “based on suspicion of previous threats.”Meanwhile, the Ijaw Youth Council has condemned the murder.The President of the group, Peter Igbifa, in a statement, called on security agencies and the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, to fish out the killers and bring them to book.

