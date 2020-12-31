Let Us Arrest " Dying Minute" Crashes..FRSC

Published:

The Zonal Commanding Officer for Zone 4 comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode OLAGUNJU has called on all road users and the FRSC men to strive to avoid and prevent the "last minute" crashes as the year 2020 comes to the end in few hours time. According to him "this is the period when the last minute rush and disregard to safety rules and regulations could result in fatal crashes" He observed that when we are excited to usher in a new year, we should celebrate with full compliance to safety regulations and COVID 19 Protocols . Dr Kayode Olagunju stated this why addressing FRSC Operatives at the Corps established Help Area located at Agham, at the defunct toll gate on Makurdi ÷Lafia road. He called on the nurses, marshals and other paramedics stationed at the point to attend to road users with care, render necessary assistances and do their work diligently. He conveyed the commendation of the Corps Marshal Dr Biboye Oyeyemi to all the staff for their commitment and dedication to duties urging all to put in more efforts to save more lives on the road.





ACM Olagunju advised road users against Speeding, Driving Under Influence of Alcohol or other Intoxicants, Wrongful Overtaking, Dangerous Driving and other traffic violations that could result in crashes . He also enjoined passengers to always caution their divers whenever they attempt to violate safety rules. Olagunju reminded vehicle operators to always ensure that their vehicles are in road worthy conditions before embarking on any trip. He enjoined road users to be mindful of road and weather conditions that could affect safe driving.





ACM Olagunju further reiterated that the Corps would not hesitate to dispense with the services of any personnel who engaged in extortion either on the road or in the office or touting any of the products or services being rendered by the Agency. He informed that the Command Monitoring and Surveillance Officers, some in commercial vehicles and in mufti have already been deployed to fish out the bad eggs in the system so that the corrupt operatives are instantly flushed out.





The Zonal Commander called on members of the public to report crashes, obstructions and misdemeanours of the Marshals through the 24/7 toll free emergency number 122 and promised prompt actions will be taken to address the issues





The Command wishes all road users safe journey into the new year and beyond

