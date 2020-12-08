Lagos State Government Demolishes Maryland Mobil Petrol Station, Mr Biggs (Pictures)

Published:

Report reaching CKN NEWS has it that the Mobil Filling Station and Mr Biggs at Maryland, Ikorodu road/Mobalaji Bank Anthony Way have been demolished by the Lagos State Government.

The petrol station which has been in existence at the spot for over 30 years was demolished today

The site according to what was learnt will be used by LAMATA for a proposed BRT bus park.

Further information has it that the management of the petrol station have been served a quit notice for over two years now









