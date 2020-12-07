Lagos Police Threatens Showdown As Youths Plans Fresh #EndSARS Protest.

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has threatened that "security agencies will not fold their arms" as youths plan fresh protests against police brutality and extortion.

This was contained in a press statement on Sunday by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, titled 'No room for violent protest, gathering in Lagos'.

In a copy of the poster obtained on Sunday, it was stated that the "phase II" of the #EndSARS protest would begin on Monday, December 7 in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Delta, and Bayelsa.

The demands of the protesters, according to the poster, are "Buhari, Buratai, Sanwo-Olu must resign and face ICC for killing innocent Nigerians at Lekki toll; free all #EndSARS protesters; unfreeze all bank accounts of #EndSARS protesters and referendum.".

Reacting, the police described the organisers as "unpatriotic", warning that "any unlawful gathering, procession or protest will be suppressed".

The statement read, "The Lagos State Police Command has again warned against any gathering, procession or protest in Lagos State as some unpatriotic individuals and groups are planning to embark on the replica of the recent destructive and violent Endsars protest that left pains and agonies in Lagos State.

"The Command has reliably gathered intelligence that certain individuals/groups have concluded plans to lure unsuspecting Lagosians, especially youths, into their planned protest which is proposed to commence tomorrow, Monday 7th December, 2020 at designated locations in the state.

"The Lagos State Police Command wishes to re-echo and remind the general public that the Government of Lagos State, businesses, individuals, and security families still groan in losses and pains that the last violent Endsars protest occasioned. Lagos State is still nurturing the wounds orchestrated by some violent Endsars protesters and not fit to accommodate such protest for now.

