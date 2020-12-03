Lagos Police Boss Warns Banks

Published:

Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu has warned officials of the various commercial banks against conspiracy and other security lapses that have led to armed robbery attacks.

He specifically warned Cash In Transit (CIT) officials mostly suspected to have exhibited some unprofessional conducts in the attacks of bullion vans in Lagos recently.

The police boss was said to have addressed the officials on Tuesday at the police command in Ikeja, where he frowned at the lackadaisical attitudes of banks and financial institutions to securing their facilities and cash in transit.

According to a statement by spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Odumosu recalled the attack on a bullion van at Langbasa-Ajah area of Lagos State recently, where there was no adequate and/or official deployment of men for such movement.

“The two policemen allegedly on the escort movement were procured illegally and without the knowledge of the command. This kind of a movement is condemned and unacceptable in totality.

“Moving forward, the police boss stressed that security must be provided for all bank facilities and CIT movements as the command will not tolerate kangaroo security arrangement for cash in transit in the state.”

Adejobi added “The police boss also directed that Standard Operating Procedure on Species Escort (movement of valuables) must be sustained; noting that there must be minimum of two operational vehicles conveying fully armed policemen escorting a bullion van which must be fully armoured.





