Lagos CP Orders Total Enforcement Of All COVID-19 Protocol In The State

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in Lagos State to enforce all COVID-19 protocols as highlighted by the Presidential Taskforce and Lagos State Government.

The police boss gave the ordered on Wednesday 30th December, 2020 while addressing the Area Commanders and DPOs at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja, amidst COVID-19 protocols.

The Commissioner of Police reiterated that they must enforce the use of face mask regularly at public places (markets/malls), social distancing, total closure of night clubs, Bars, lounges, event centres, no social party, street carnivals, use of infra-red thermometer to check body temperature, sanitizers and enforcement of the imposed curfew between 12 midnight and 4am.

He further ordered that all Area Commanders and DPOs must ensure such due enforcement in their various offices across the command; noting that COVID-19 is real and we must do everything possible within our reach to halt its spread.





In the same vein, CP Hakeem Odumosu warned the Area Commanders and DPOs to adequately supervise their men for good service delivery and kick against incivility, drunkenness, excessive or misuse of power, accidental discharge, extortion and other inappropriate behaviours, as such will not be tolerated in anyway. "Anyone found wanting will be heavily sanctioned within the ambit of the law".





In the spirit of the season, the police boss admonished the general public to be law-abiding, support security agencies for effective policing of the state and stay safe at all times.





