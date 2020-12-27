Kidnapped Kaduna CAN Chairman, Wife Regain Freedom

Published:

The kidnapped chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Apostle Emmanuel Bako and his wife, Cindy have regained freedom from their abductors.

The cleric and his wife were kidnapped on Friday Evening at Albarka praying camp in Jema’a Local Government.

But in a statement on Sunday, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the PFN chairman and his wife had been released.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed his relief and happiness over the development and offered his best wishes to the cleric and his wife.







