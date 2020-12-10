Katsina State Govt Bans Use Of WhatsApp In Schools

Published:

Katsina State has banned the usage of social media platform, WhatsApp, for information dissemination by teachers and non-teaching staff in all public schools in the state.

The government said the usage of the platform was encouraging insubordination among staff.

A memo dated December, 7, 2020 and issued out to all public schools in the state on Monday, warned of consequences for any staff that flouted the new order.

The memo was signed by one Muhammad Dikko from the Zonal Education Quality Assurance of the state Ministry of Education.

It read in part, “I am directed to write and inform all the principals to direct the various Group Admins in their respective schools to wipe out the so-called school WhatsApp.

“Principals should also remind their staffs about the Government Circular that prohibit any civil servant from commenting positively or negatively government activities on Facebook or WhatsApp.”

The Permanent Secretary (Administration) in the Office of the state Head of Service, Lawal Dutsim-ma, in the memo to all Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of government ministries and departments, said government was worried about the leakage of its sensitive information on the social platforms.

