Katsina Pupils:17 Students Return ,Abductors Have Contacted Us...Gov Masari

Seventeen out of the students missing from Government Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State have been reunited with their families, the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has said.Governor Masari made this known on Monday in an interview with Deutsche Welle (DW) Radio, saying that majority of the students were in the Forest in Zamfara.He stated that efforts were in place to rescue the students safely and that he was told that the abductors spoke with a teacher whose son was also kidnapped.According to the teacher, the bandits said they would collect ransom but are yet to specify before ending the call.The Governor said, “As at today (Monday), information available to me shows that 17 of the missing children have been found. 15 of them were found around Dinya in Danmusa, I was informed by the DPO. One other was found through them and the last, the father called that his son has returned home.“All these missing children who have been found have been reunited with their families since we have shut down the schools.““I was told that they spoke with a teacher whose son was also kidnapped that the bandits said the helicopter should stop roving and that they will collect ransom but they didn’t specify. And so they ended the call.“Majority of the missing children are in Forest in Zamfara. By God willing, the children will be returned safely.“Efforts ongoing to secure their release within two to three days. We solicit for prayers and urge the parents to remain calm and patience as we are doing everything possible to rescue the children”.

