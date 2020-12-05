Kano Ullammas, Jumma'at Immams Endorse Tinubu To Succeed Buhari In 2023

Published:

The Council of Ullammas and some Jumma’at Mosque Immams in Kano have endorsed the candidature of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election.

The Immams and the Ullammas believe that it is time for payback for what the Jagaban did to one of their own, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, whom they alluded, “had tried severally to clinched the Presidency but failed not until Tinubu joined forces with him in 2015.”

The visit of the former governor of Lagos, who was in Kano to attend a wedding Fatiha, Friday, however, turned into something like seeking support for his much speculated ambition for the Presidency in 2023.

Immediately after the ceremony, which held at Minna Events Center in the ancient city, Tinubu proceeded to Alfurqan Jumma’at Mosque where he met with the Chief Immam, Dr Bashir Omar.

He also met with Dr Ahmad Datti whom he described as an old friend.

His meeting with Dr Datti did not last more than 10 minutes, before he proceeded to Challawa Phase 2, where he met with the Congregation of all the Immams and the Ullammas representing Tijjaniyya, Qadiriyya and Izala sects.

Speaking to Tinubu, Sheik Shehu Shehu Maihula said: “It is indeed on record and in our minds what you did for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2014, this is somebody who had tried all he could to clinch his Presidential ambition but failed serially not until you joined forces with him”.

Shehu Maihula, of the Tijjaniyya sect, added that: “You Bola Tinubu brought to Buhari the Muslim’s and Christian South to mend fences with the North for him to achieved his long time desire.

“This we will revenge and revenge well, by given you all the necessary support you require to achieved your desire, this is an assurance to you for what you have done for us.”

