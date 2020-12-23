Jigsimur Presents 4 Mercedes Jeeps,31 Oversea Trips And Millions Of Naira To Distributors At 2nd Awards Nite

It was Naira and car rain at the second edition of Jigsimurzdex International Ltd end of year party and awards in Lagos on Tuesday 22nd December 2020.

The event which took place at Villa Park Hotel Event Centre Amuwo Odofin was attended by marketers and distributors of world acclaimed herbal JIGSIMUR

The CEO of Jigsimurzdex International Ltd Mrs Lilian Osuofia used the occasion to thank all the marketers and distributors of the product for their achievement in the passing year despite all the odds

She stated that the successes recorded so far wouldn’t have been possible without their tireless efforts at pushing the brand.

Jigsimur which is just two years in the market according to her has taken its pride of place in the Nigerian market at such a short time.

Also speaking at the event ,Chief Frank Francis Ezike (Galadima) congratulated all those who have been in the forefront of promoting the product.

To him , Jigsimur as a product has become a household name in Nigeria and has been able to empower a lot of Nigerians .













The product according to him has become a source of income to people and has been able to alleviate people from poverty.

The event witnessed the presentation of cash running into millions of Naira to deserving distributors and marketers.

10 distributors were given N500,000 each as their bonuses for the month of November 2020

31 marketers also qualified for international trips abroad based on their performances in the 2020

As part of its corporate social responsibilities, the organization also presented cash and edible materials to over 20 widows as well as orphanage homes

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of star prizes of Mercedes Jeep 450 ML worth N5,000,000 each to four outstanding distributors of the company.

The recipients includes Mrs Lovina Mbegbu, Mrs Faith Ireoba, Mrs Umezi Oluchi and Mr Emma Nwafor





Mrs Lilian Osuofia revealed that latest presentation brings to total number of Mercedes Jeeps to eleven since the company started operation in Nigeria in October 2019.

She enjoined Nigerians to avail themselves with the opportunity provided by her company to not only get the herbal drugs to Nigerians but also to take advantage of the scheme to make money for themselves

Some of the recipients who spoke at the event thanked the company and their staff for the honor done them pledging that it will propel them to do more in the coming years

Product details

JIGSIMUR IN A NUTSHELL: Jigsimur is a Traditional African Medicine(TAM) duly registered with NAFDAC(A7-2720L). Jigsimur is a blend of Aloe Ferox and all its phytonutrients that have been scientifically proven to prevent and cure common ailments and stubborn diseases. Jigsimur contains antioxidant , photo-nutrient and anti aging elements that make it very ideal for both the young and the old. Jigsimur has no any side effects as all the blends are 100% Aloe Ferox.

Jigsimur is brewed from the sap found in the Aloe Ferox plant which is grown in the Western Cape of South Africa. The calcium, magnesium, potassium and zinc in Aloe Ferox is much higher than in Aloe Vera. The use of Jigsimur improves your overall health and immune system and is used for the treatment of Arthritis, Gout, Fibrosis, Diabetes, Migraines, Insomnia, Gall and Kidney stones, Throat infections, Heart burn Colic, Stomach ulcers, Bladder infections, Haemorrhoids, Shingles, Constipation, Osteoporosis, Tonsillitis, Eczema, Hypertension, Conjunctivitis and many other minor ailments.





Scientifically proven benefits of using Aloe Ferox:

Inhibiting growth of certain tumours

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity

Expelling of parasitic worms

Treatment of bacterial infections

Can be used as a safe laxative

Assists in weight loss

Aloe Ferox extracts have been known for use in the skin and has the following benefits

Repair and soothe tissue

Reduce swelling

Contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

Anti-ageing and as a skin soothing agent.

Efficacy And Potency Of Our Product

The strength of our business is embedded in the efficacy and potency of Jigsimur. Jigsimur as a Traditional South African blend of potent Aloe Ferox and all its phytonutrients has been refined to treat stubborn ailments. Jigsimur efficacy in the treatment of diseases like HIV/AIDS has turned it to a household name in South Africa.





Simple, Functional and Reliable Business Model

Simple, functional, reliable refers to the strength we have in our business. We are ardent believers of profitable hardwork. We the founders of Jigsimurplus know that a good sharing commitment in our business carved out for our partners, is what drives our business.

Trustworthiness

Every Business has a set of principles that guides it towards goal achievements. Our major strength as a company is binding ourselves to our words, actions and inactions. We promise what we will do and do what we promise.

Specifications

Key Features

