I Apologise For Claiming Only 10 School Pupils Were Abducted In Katsina..Garba Shehu

Published:

The Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu has apologized for claiming that only 10 pupils were abducted from Katsina school.

Shehu had in an earlier interview with an international media claimed that contrary to media reports of over 400 students being kidnapped, he had it on good authority that only ten were actually abducted

His Apology is reproduced here

"I apologize for the incorrect communication citing that only 10 students were kidnapped at the science school, Kankara

This communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know. These numbers were seen to conflict with what was available at that time.

Please understand that this communication was in no way done to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

Please accept my sincere apologies on this matter as we continue to move our great Nation Nigeria forward. Thank you.:

Share This