Human Rights Lawyer Ebun Adegboruwa Congratulates New SANS

Human Rights lawyer Ebun Olu Adegboruwa SAN has congratulated the newly appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria on their fears.

He made this through this press release pushed out on Thursday, a day when the new silks will be administered with their oath of office

Monday, December 7, 2020

I received with joy and gladness in my heart, the news of your well-deserved elevation to the Inner Bar, with the conferment on you, of the Prestigious Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, LPPC. I congratulate you on this lofty attainment, to the pinnacle of your legal career.

It is my fervent belief that you will deploy your new Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, to deepen legal practice, create the enabling environment for justice to thrive and to aid the legal profession to achieve purity of practice from the Inner Bar, as a model for others to emulate.

I therefore pray for wisdom and strength for you, I pray that God Almighty will grant unto you, the tongue of the Learned and that you will wear the Rank with dignity and honour, in pursuit of truth and justice, for all, on all occasions and in all circumstances, for the good of mankind.

While wishing you the very best in all your endeavours in this new Rank, please accept the best assurances of my warmest regards, all ways, always.

EBUN-OLU ADEGBORUWA, SAN

