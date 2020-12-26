Hon Desmond Elliot Empowers Widows, Youths In Constituency

Published:

The member representing Surulere Constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly Hon Desmond Elliot has empowered some widows in his constituency

This according to him is a way of impacting their lives

The widows were given food items for the Yuletide season





Also a coalition of youths in the Surulere area of Lagos State has staged an exhibition at Teslim Balogun Stadium where farmers are displaying their products for sale at affordable prices ahead of Christmas.

The youths, in partnership with a member of Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Surulere constituency, Desmond Olusola Elliott, brought together marketers of rice, clothes, yams, chicken, plantain, fruits, among others for the Christmas shopping.

Speaking after visiting some of the stalls, Elliot commended the youths for the timely initiative.

“I bought into the idea because #EndSARS has taught us that as leaders, we should show concern for the youths. They selflessly came together, went to the farmers and marketers to make this happen.

“This has shown that if the youths are given an enabling environment, they would perform creditably well.

They went straight to the right people instead of going to the middlemen that can hike the price of farm produce and other products that are available here,” he said.





