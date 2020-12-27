High Tension Wire Electrocutes Two In Ibadan

Published:

A motorcyclist, Mr

Oladeji Olatunji and his female passenger, Mrs Kemi Adegoke, were reportedly electrocuted in Iwo-road area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Thursday evening.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Ibadan on Saturday.

It was learnt that the motorcyclist was on a queue negotiating with a woman when the wire fell down on them and killed the two victims.

It was gathered that the woman, a food vendors was in Iwo-road to get N1,000 balance of food a member of NURTW bought from her.

An eyewitness ssid that men of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state evacuated the remains of the two victims of the accident.

He said, “Nigeria is a doomed country. An incident happened yesterday and nobody reported it. Two people were killed by electricity wire which dropped in Iwo road.

“In fact, there are two other wire given sign of dropping and nobody cares.

“I wish government officials take note and do something now.”

“That woman was a food vendor. I heard she was in the area to collect money for food the members of NURTW bought from her in the morning.

“In fact, the N1,000 was in her hand when she got electrocuted.

“It was the men of FRSC in the state that evacuated their corpses.”

Meanwhile, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Saturday commiserated with the families of the victim.

The commiseration was contained in a statement signed by Mr John Ayodele, IBEDC’s Chief Operating Officer.

The statement reads, “We are currently working with families of the deceased at this difficult period to help provide some measure of succour.

“Investigations have begun to ascertain the facts of the case, while all necessary protocols and reports to the regulatory authorities have been initiated.

“Our team of engineers are already carrying out safety routine maintenance to forestall such occurrences in future,” Ayodele said in the statement

Share This