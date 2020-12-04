Gov Fayemi’s Tourism Vision Will boost Ekiti Economy ..Oluyin of Iyin Oluyin

Published:

The tourism policy and vision of Governor John Kayode Fayemi has been described as a well-honed development strategy which will turn Ekiti into an economically viable, buoyant and virile state.

The Oluyin of Iyin- Ekiti, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye who made this observation yesterday in his palace in Iyin – Ekiti while receiving in audience, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Fayemi on Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Ojo – Lanre

Ojo – Lanre said his visit to the palace Oba was necessitated by the need to intimate the Oba of the tourism vision of Dr Kayode Fayemi which is predicated on sustainable development of cultural – tourism assets of the state for empowerment, employment generation, community development and revenue generation.

The SSA disclosed that Iyin is blessed with wonderful and historical rocks and caves which harbour exciting features and patterns that should be enhanced for inter-generational purposes.

Responding, Oba Ajakaiye lauded Governor Fayemi for possessing a fecund mind and perfect understanding of the import of a sustainable tourism vision and policy which he has been implementing in sequential order.

Oba Ajakaiye described Governor Fayemi as a visionary who believes in planting, nurturing and growing sustainable projects that are fundamental to the core development of humanity and society at large

He pointed out that his tenure is characterized by high growth in the human development index, increase in business and economic activities and an intense improvement in the academic sector.

Oba Ajakaiye lauded Dr Fayemi for his interest at enhancement, promotion, and development of the Abanijorin Rock, Tungba, and Iyin Ekiti which has recently gained global attention through the office of the Governor.

He disclosed that the people of Iyin Ekiti are not only happy with Governor Fayemi but has also decided to join hand with him at making Abanijorin Rock an intercontinental tourism destination.

Oba Ajakaiye assured that he would mobilize his people to, cooperate, support, reinforce and collaborate with Governor Fayemi at making a success of Abanijorin Rock which he believes its development will not only enrich the state but also empower the youths and generate employment.

He commended the SSA to the Governor, Mr Ojo – Lanre for his diligence at work and being passionate in his drive at spreading the tourism gospel of Dr Kayode Fayemi to the people of Ekiti and the global community.

