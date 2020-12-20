Glo Moves To Make NIN Registration Update Easy For Subscribers

Published:

Total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has moved to make the linking of telephone numbers with the National Identification Number (NIN) as directed by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) easy for its subscribers.

In a press statement issued in Lagos over the weekend, the company said subscribers could easily link their SIMs with their NIN on their phones via a short code without visiting Gloworld outlets.

“All our esteemed customers can now link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their mobile numbers by simply sending ‘UPDATENIN NIN FirstName and LastName’ to 109. For example, send ‘UPDATENIN 12345678903 Chidera Abdul-Ola’ to 109”, Globacom stated.

It explained that the measure was intended to make it easy and seamless for subscribers on its network to comply with the new directive by NCC and as part of its commitment to ensuring customers have uninterrupted access to its services.

The company added that customers who do not have their NIN but have already registered with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) can dial *346# to retrieve it. It also advised customers without a NIN to visit a NIN enrollment center to get one.

Glo subscribers with additional enquiries are encouraged to contact any of its customer contact channels or to visit https://www.gloworld. com/ng/nin​ for further support.

The Federal Government has licensed 173 centers and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct the enrollment of the National Identity Number (NIN) across the country.

