Glo Delights Subscribers With 10% Bonus On Recharge

Subscribers to telecommunications giant, Globacom, will enjoy a special 10% bonus airtime on every recharge done through the company's E-Top up platform.

Glo E-Top up service is a convenient medium by which customers can top up their Glo lines or gift friends and family with recharge denominations without scratching any card or needing any special PIN.

The company disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos, adding that the exciting offer is designed to enrich the experience of the subscribers on the network especially during the Yuletide.

The special bonus airtime offers additional 10% bonus credit on all E-Top up recharges of N100 and above, in addition to the actual recharge amount, said Globacom.

The company further explained that all new and existing prepaid customers on Glo network will also access the 10% bonus airtime which can be enjoyed all through the upcoming year-end festive season anytime they recharge electronically through Glo E-Top up.

Globacom added that E-Top-up "is non- denominated (flexible) and any value from N1.00 to N500,000 can be purchased in a single transaction.

Customers can E-Top up their Glo lines by dialling *777#, Glo Café, through bank USSD codes, Bank ATMs, Mobile Banking Applications, Online/web payment platforms, PoS terminals or by visiting the nearest Gloworld, Glozone outlets, Glo E-Top up retailer”.

Globacom said, “There is no special code to recharge for you to get the Glo E-Top up bonus, just recharge via any E-Top up channels and you get the bonus. The bonus airtime is valid for 7 days and can be used to make voice calls or send SMS to any network in Nigeria”.





Similarly, subscribers can dial #122# to check their bonus airtime balance during which they will receive an SMS notification of the bonus reward.





The company encouraged customers who do not run bank accounts to visit the nearest Gloworld, GloZone outlet or any Glo E-Top Up retailer to recharge their lines electronically and enjoy the 10% airtime bonus.









