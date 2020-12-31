Ghanaian Club Reacts To Davido, Burna Boy Alleged Fight In Accra

Published:

Management of Twist club in Ghana, Crescendo, have made a statement speaking on their role in the reports of the Davido and Burna Boy altercation that has been in circulation since the early hours of 28th December.





Read their statement here;

“The management of Crescendo, owners of Twist Club and Level Up Rooftop Lounge, have been notified of an allegation making rounds on social media. This is regarding a said altercation between two of our high profile guests, Davido and Burna Boy who both happen to be Nigerian Afrobeats stars. The incident occurred on the morning of 28th December 2020.





We would like to categorically iterate that the said incident did not occur inside the Twist Night Club. Twist Night Club remains closed in conformance with the Ghana government's protocol to help curb the ongoing pandemic.

The aforementioned artists were indeed present at the Level Up Rooftop Lounge, which happens to be housed on the same premises as the night club.





While we cannot immediately comment on the details of the incident at the rooftop lounge, we would like to state that our security personnel were on the ground, and effective in curbing any form of physical escalation.





As a company, Crescendo remains diligent in our vision to deliver premium experiences to anyone looking to enjoy Ghana’s rich and vibrant entertainment and nightlife scene in a safe and secure environment.





Merry Christmas and a happy new year.”

