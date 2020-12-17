GEJ ,Tinubu,Lawan,Gbajabiamila Felicite With Buhari At 78

Published:

Former President Goodluck Jonathan; National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 78th birthday.



They wished him God’s blessings as he leads the nation.



Jonathan, in a goodwill message, acknowledged Buhari’s long-standing commitment to the country, adding that he has previously held key positions of leadership in service to Nigeria.



“I join your family, friends, political associates and all Nigerians to congratulate you on the occasion of your 78 birthday,” he said, adding: “Yours has been a record of steadfast service to our nation at different political eras; having served as a military officer, military governor, minister, head of state and now President of Nigeria.”



Lawan in his message said Buhari in all the years of his leadership of the country has shown a commitment to the unity, peace and even development of Nigeria.



He rejoiced with the president for marking the occasion in good health and good spirit.



“From the ongoing massive infrastructure projects across the country, series of programmes targeted at lifting the most vulnerable, like the social investment scheme, to the numerous bold initiatives of his government aimed at diversifying the economy, President Buhari is leveraging on his integrity and good standing with the masses to courageously guide Nigeria through a difficult phase into future prosperity,” he said.

