Gbajabiamila Congratulates Sanwo-Olu For Winning Leadership, Nation, New Telegraph Newspaper Awards

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for being conferred with the awards of the Governor of the Year by the Leadership Newspaper and the New Telegraph Newspaper as well as Person of the Year by The Nation Newspaper.

Gbajabiamila said the three awards are testimony of Sanwo-Olu's giant strides and good leadership style since his assumption of office as Lagos State governor last year.

The Speaker, who was elated by the awards, said Sanwo-Olu's choice by the three newspapers could not have come at a better time as the Lagos State governor has shown that his people made the right choice during the 2019 polls by electing him to be their governor.

Gbajabiamila noted that the year 2020 has come with a major health challenge, the Covid-19 pandemic, never witnessed in recent history, but that Sanwo-Olu led from all fronts in dealing with the virus.

"I join millions of Lagosians to celebrate with our governor for this feat. There is no doubt that the three newspapers made the right choice.

"Governor Sanwo-Olu's footprints are everywhere in Lagos for the people to see. Indeed, Lagosians are lucky to have you as their Governor at this time.

"Since the index case of Covid-19 in February in Nigeria, which came through Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been on his feet fighting the virus from all fronts. Thank God, his efforts are not in vain.

"I want to believe that as part of the criteria used by the three newspapers in making him Governor of the Year and Person of the Year, Sanwo-Olu's doggedness at tackling Covid-19 was considered.

