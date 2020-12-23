Fuji Act Pasuma Daughter Becomes A US Naval Officer

Published:

Popular fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi, is in a celebratory mood today as he announced via his verified Instagram account that his daughter, Opeyemi is now a naval officer in the United States of America.

In his congratulatory message to his daughter, he posted her picture in her military uniform with the caption, “Congratulations to me, my gurl is a Navy now in USA, Opeyemi L’america congrats my dearest daughter,yhu alwayz make me and yhur mum proud alwayz. May God almighty guide yhu in yhur choosing career(Amin yah ALLAHU. E MA LO WA OOO IJOBA LAWA OOO.”

