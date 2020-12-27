Final Year Uniuyo Student Murdered In Akwa Ibom, Family Seeks Justice

Published:

A final year mechanical engineering student of University of Uyo , Akwa Ibom State has been murdered in cold blood

The body of Gabriel Bassey Edward who was declared missing few days by his relatives was found mutilated in an apartment in Uyo

His death by unknown people has caused outrage in the State and on social media.

No suspect has been arrested by the police so far

His brother Emmanuel Bassey Edward posted this about his death on social media

"My brother a final year student of civil engineering uniuyo has been found murdered in his apartment please the suspects are around and we need your voice to get justice for him we have the suspects but dont have the financial capability of investigation #justiceforgabriel pls share im begging

