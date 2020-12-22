Fight Against Insecurity: Buhari Not Leading From The Front..PDP

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), yesterday, said President Muhammadu Buhari has not kept to his promise to lead from the front in the war against insurgency.

The PDP in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the president of receding to the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock.

The party also berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the security challenges plaguing the country, saying the ruling party has allegedly failed to provide a governance strategy for the present administration.

Share This