FG Suspends International Passport Of 100 Airline Passengers For Violating COVID-19 Protocols

Published:

The Federal Government has suspended the passports of 100 in-bound airline passengers who failed to take their post-arrival COVID-19 test.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, made this known at the PTF national briefing on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to him, the names of the passengers would be published on Jan. 1, 2021, while suspension of the passports would last for six months.

“We have suspended the passports of 100 airline passengers who failed to take the COVID-19 test after their arrival.

“With effect from Jan. 1, 2021, the passports of the first 100 passengers, would be published in the national dailies.





Share This